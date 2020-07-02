CBSN DenverWatch Now
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters are warning people to be careful with fireworks. A person playing with a Roman candle sparked a quarter-acre brush fire in the open space behind 7573 West Elmhurst Drive on Wednesday.

“Please do not use any type of firework in or near vegetation,” South Metro tweeted.

Almost all fireworks are illegal in Colorado.

