JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters are warning people to be careful with fireworks. A person playing with a Roman candle sparked a quarter-acre brush fire in the open space behind 7573 West Elmhurst Drive on Wednesday.
A person playing with a Roman candle firework sparked this quarter acre brush fire in Jefferson County around 3:45 p.m. Firefighters are still extinguishing hot spots in the open space behind 7573 W. Elmhurst Dr. Please do not use any type of firework in or near vegetation. pic.twitter.com/mgQiYQhPha
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 1, 2020
“Please do not use any type of firework in or near vegetation,” South Metro tweeted.
Almost all fireworks are illegal in Colorado.
