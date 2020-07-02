CBSN DenverWatch Now
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A motorcyclist in Colorado Springs is alive after going 30 feet off the road.  The Springs fire department say they had to use a rope rescue system to get the rider up and into an ambulance.

(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

It happened of West Woodmen Road and Blodgett Ranch Trail. There’s no information about the rider’s condition.

(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

On Thursday, the department of transportation warned drivers that more motorcyclists will be on the road for the holiday weekend and urged everyone to drive and ride responsibly.

