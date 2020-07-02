Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A motorcyclist in Colorado Springs is alive after going 30 feet off the road. The Springs fire department say they had to use a rope rescue system to get the rider up and into an ambulance.
It happened of West Woodmen Road and Blodgett Ranch Trail. There’s no information about the rider’s condition.
On Thursday, the department of transportation warned drivers that more motorcyclists will be on the road for the holiday weekend and urged everyone to drive and ride responsibly.