BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man accused of using an ax to kill his 4-year-old nephew has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to first-degree murder. The Daily Camera reported Thursday that 28-year-old Emanuel Joseph Doll from Broomfield entered his plea last week.
In 2018, a judge ruled that Doll was incompetent and ordered that he be committed to the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. However, in February 2020, another judge ruled Doll was competent to stand trial.
Doll was arrested in April 2017 and charged with murder after deliberation and murder of a child by a person in a position of trust.
Police have said Doll’s parents found their young grandson dead in their basement, and Doll was arrested after officers found him wearing bloody clothes in the backyard.
