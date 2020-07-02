Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — A car crashed into a home in Centennial on Wednesday afternoon — missing a car parked inside the garage by a matter of inches. South Metro Fire say this was off Easter Place.
The driver went through a portion of a garage and wall of an apartment unit.
“Firefighters are on scene evaluating the structure. The building department will assess the home further,” South Metro tweeted Wednesday.
The driver was taken to a hospital, but there is no information about the extent of their injuries. No one else was hurt.