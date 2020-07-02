Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver wants to hear from the neighbors of the Central 70 Project about the possibility of noisy nights. Kiewit Infrastructure Company has asked for a variance for nighttime work through 2022.
The Denver Board of Public Health & Environment will hold a meeting about the request on August 13 but the Department of Public Health and Environment is taking comments on the request through July 24.
The department must make its recommendation to the board by July 30. The board has granted previous extensions to the noise variance request.
The variance request is available for review here.