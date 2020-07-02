CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Clear Creek County Board of Health passed a public health order on Thursday night, effective one minute after midnight July 3, requiring face masks. The face coverings will not be required if 6-feet social distancing can be maintained.
Clear Creek County Board of Health passed Resolution 20-04 enacting a Public Health Order requiring face coverings effective 12:01 AM July 3. Face coverings must be worn in Clear Creek County unless social distancing can be maintained. Full order here: https://t.co/MHOkU5ieH3 pic.twitter.com/FqkCWEE9J5
— Clear Creek County OEM (@ClearCreekOEM) July 3, 2020
Exemptions include children under the age of 3 and those who have medical conditions which make wearing a mask dangerous.
The order mandates a face mask until Aug. 1 but may be extended if necessary. Failure to comply with the order may result in jail time or a fine of up to $5,000.
Several counties and cities in Colorado have face mask orders, including Denver. Gov. Jared Polis has urged everyone to wear a face mask when social distancing is not possible.