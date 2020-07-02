CBSN DenverWatch Now
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Clear Creek County Board of Health passed a public health order on Thursday night, effective one minute after midnight July 3, requiring face masks. The face coverings will not be required if 6-feet social distancing can be maintained.

Exemptions include children under the age of 3 and those who have medical conditions which make wearing a mask dangerous.

The order mandates a face mask until Aug. 1 but may be extended if necessary. Failure to comply with the order may result in jail time or a fine of up to $5,000.

Several counties and cities in Colorado have face mask orders, including Denver. Gov. Jared Polis has urged everyone to wear a face mask when social distancing is not possible.

