JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Most sports across the country are on hiatus because of COVID-19, but there is still one place that plans on hosting an event: Bandimere Speedway. That is unless authorities in Jefferson County stop them.

In a letter sent to John C. Bandimere Jr., the Chief Spiritual Officer of Bandimere Speedway, Jefferson County Public Health Executive Director Mark B. Johnson states he is worried the race track isn’t following public health orders that regulate outdoor gatherings.

“Competitive events such as races and endurance events are permitted as long as the six-foot distancing and limitations on group size can be maintained,” wrote Johnson.

He continues that, “No more than ten people” should be gathered at a time and that no more than 175 people can be gathered for an outdoor event at one time.

On Saturday, Bandimere has their Fourth of July Jet Car Nationals event planned.

Johnson mentioned that given that Bandimere has a capacity of more than 20,000 people, and their website seems to be selling tickets for all seats, he has doubts the racetrack will be following health orders. He also points out a ticket that provides access to a one-time buffet tent, which is prohibited.

The letter was written June 29 and asked Bandimere to respond by Wednesday, July 1, which they did not.

CBS4 contacted Bandimere’s media relations person and did not hear back at the time of publishing.

CBS4’s Michael Abeyta did hear back from a race team by email, “We would not have driven from Southern California if we were afraid. We social distance by sitting in a single jet dragster and driving 300 mph. The Bandimeres run a first class operation and I have all the faith in the world that they will do everything to keep their fans and racers safe.”