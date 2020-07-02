DENVER (CBS4) – New data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows 8,722 people were tested for COVID-19 Wednesday. It is the largest number of people tested in a single day in the state since the pandemic began.

The percentage of the tests Wednesday that came back positive for COVID-19 was 3.65%. The positivity data has remained below 4% for nearly a month.

More than 337,000 people have been tested for the virus in Colorado, with 33,352 cases confirmed in the state.

Ten thousand coronavirus tests were delivered to the Pepsi Center by the state of Colorado on Wednesday. It came a day after the site had to close early because it ran out of tests.

The city says operating hours for the drive-thru site have been reinstated to seven days a week, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hospitalizations

CDPHE reported 147 people were hospitalized in Colorado on Thursday for COVID-19. There are also 115 patients under investigation for possible cases of the virus.

Health officials have said they are closely watching the number of patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 as an indicator of how the virus is spreading.

Additional Resources

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is releasing new coronavirus data each day at 4 p.m. at covid19.colorado.gov. Health officials are tracking the total number of confirmed cases, people tested, deaths and outbreaks. Confirmed cases are also classified by county, age, sex, race and ethnicity.

CDPHE also launched a website listing the most recent hospital data, including the number of patients currently hospitalized and patients transferred or discharged within 24 hours: covid19.colorado.gov/hospital-data.