'There's No Playbook': Nuggets Head To Orlando With More Than Basketball On The Brain"The toughest part about this is that there is no playbook. There's no one I can call up who has gone through what we are about to go through. We are going to learn as we go," Denver Nuggets Michael Malone said.

Broncos Games Against 49ers, Cardinals Canceled As NFL Scraps Preseason Weeks 1, 4The NFL is scrapping weeks one and four of the preseason according to multiple reports.

'20-Under Might Not Win It If Greens Are Soft', Says Nick Faldo On Rocket Mortgage ClassicDetroit Golf Club yielded plenty of low scores in the Rocket Mortgage Classic debut last year, even as Nate Lashley ran away with the trophy.

NFL Gives Nearly $500,000 To CU Denver Engineer For Helmet DevelopmentThe NFL is giving nearly $500,000 to CU Denver. The money will help an engineering professor as he develops state-of-the-art helmets.

Detroit Golf Club Profile: Historic Course Faces Modern Game At Rocket Mortgage ClassicDetroit Golf Club dates back to the late 19th century, but the classic course, home to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, has hosted just one previous PGA Tour event.

NWSL Sees Record Viewership For Challenge Cup Opening Match On CBSThe NWSL became the first professional American team sports league to return to action and viewers turned out to watch.