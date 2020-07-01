DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado State Supreme Court struck down Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order which would allow signatures to be gathered digitally for initiatives on the November ballot. The signatures must be signed with a circulator present, the court ruled.
Polis released a statement saying:
“While today’s decision is a blow to the power of the people of our state to petition, it is certainly convenient for certain groups or elected leaders have to deal with fewer ballot initiatives. It makes my life easier as Governor that there will be fewer curveballs coming our way, but sadly it’s at the cost of making it much harder and even dangerous from a public health perspective for activists on all sides to get their issues on the ballot for voters to decide.”
His office says it is reviewing the ruling as it “does not believe outdated process rules should interfere with Coloradans’ right to petition.”
In May, following the executive order announcement, Colorado Concern, a bi-partisan business coalition, and DU’s Chancellor Emeritus Dan Ritchie sued Polis, saying his actions were illegal and unconstitutional.