DENVER (CBS4)– RTD has resumed collecting fares and that means that passengers will board through the front of the bus. Some employees believe this puts drivers at risk for contracting coronavirus.
Some RTD employees with the union took their concerns about coronavirus to the streets last Friday and picketed in front of Civic Center Station in Denver.
They believe RTD is not ready to resume regular service because not enough has been done to protect drivers.
RTD said eventually, drivers will get a barrier between them and passengers. There is a shortage on materials to install those barriers.