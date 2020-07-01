Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced it will partially close Lookout Mountain during the Independence Day holiday weekend. Residents will only be allowed to access the area.
While the office didn’t specify the reason for the closure, they say it will be closed on Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. each day.
They ask visitors to respect the closures and make alternate plans.
RELATED: Holiday Traffic: CDOT Asks Travelers To Be Safe & Responsible