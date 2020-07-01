JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The superintendent of JeffCo Public Schools is a finalist for the Commissioner of Education position in Kentucky. Dr. Jason Glass was named a finalist on Wednesday.

Second-round interviews will take place Monday and Tuesday, July 6 and 7, according to a press release from the Kentucky Department of Education’s online publication, Kentucky Teacher.

The Kentucky Board of Education released the names online on Wednesday. Besides Glass, two other candidates are finalists including the University of Kentucky College of Education Dean and the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning in Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky.

School district officials confirmed the new information:

Dr. Glass is a native of Kentucky and his extended family, including his parents, still live there. He was attracted to apply for the position because of these connections and the opportunity to serve the community in his home state. The next steps in the process are final interviews in the coming week after which time the KDE plans to announce their selection. Dr. Glass continues to be deeply committed to Jeffco and is dedicated to ensuring our 2020/21 Restart Plan will provide a successful return to school for the families, students, and staff in the Jeffco community.

Glass has served as the Jeffco Public Schools superintendent since 2017. Before his move to the metro area, he served as the superintendent of Eagle County Schools and as the Iowa Director of Education. He has served in several positions with the Colorado Department of Education, as well.

Glass is a native of Kentucky, earning his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of Kentucky. He also taught at the university.

A final decision is expected in mid-to-late July.