(CBS4) — The man who admitted to killing 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski 40 years ago was in court for sentencing Wednesday afternoon.
Pruszynski was an intern at KHOW Radio in 1980. She left the station one night and never made it home. Her body was found in a vacant Douglas County field in what is now Highlands Ranch. She had been stabbed to death.
Investigators used DNA technology and forensic genealogy to identify James Clanton as the killer.
Clanton, 62, pleaded guilty to first degree murder, which carries a life sentence. However, because of the laws in place in 1980, Clanton can apply for parole after serving for 20 years.
Pruszynski’s sister remembered her as the light of the family’s life — someone they knew had a great future ahead. She said the murder tore the heart out of her family.
“…our world was shattered,” Janet Pruszynski said. “We received that phone call 40 years ago, it was as if someone had reached in and torn our hearts out. I cannot find the words to accurately express the pain, anguish, heartache and deep sense of sadness my family felt that day. We were in shock. We cried and cried and cried.”