(CBS4) – More traffic is to be expected this holiday weekend, and the Colorado Department of Transportation wants everyone to feel the duty to be safe. Officials say the 4th of July weekend typically means the start of high traffic season.
They say summer tourism normally peaks in the next six to seven weeks.
“We tend to see more impaired driving around summer holidays like the one coming up, and this year it is imperative that we all do our part to end that dangerous trend,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.
Travelers are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
CDOT shared data on the amount of traffic they saw this holiday weekend in 2019:
While Independence Pass is open between Aspen and Twin Lakes, Mount Evans Highway is closed.
Construction projects will be paused starting Thursday until Monday, unless it’s an emergency.
Call 511 for highway information.