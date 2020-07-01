DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Judicial Department has opened the application process for the Eviction Legal Assistance Fund and there is additional funding available to help people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Nonprofits that provide legal assistance to people experiencing eviction can apply for grants from the fund.
“As a result of enactment of House Bill 20-1410, an additional $350,000 is available for grantees providing legal representation to indigent tenants to resolve civil legal matters arising on and after March 1, 2020, for evictions or impending evictions related to the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” officials stated.
Applications will be accepted only via email at Sierra.Candelaria@judicial.state.co.us. The deadline to submit an application is by 5 p.m on July 27th.