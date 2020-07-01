JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Someone playing with a Roman candle firework started a small brush fire on Wednesday in Jefferson County. South Metro firefighters responded at around 3:45 p.m.
They say the fire spread to about a quarter of an acre near Elmhurst Drive. Firefighters were still putting out hotspots about two hours later.
A person playing with a Roman candle firework sparked this quarter acre brush fire in Jefferson County around 3:45 p.m. Firefighters are still extinguishing hot spots in the open space behind 7573 W. Elmhurst Dr. Please do not use any type of firework in or near vegetation. pic.twitter.com/mgQiYQhPha
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 1, 2020
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jeffco Open Space remind residents fireworks are not allowed on open space property and violations will be enforced.
Fireworks are not permitted on any JCOS property, violations strictly enforced. High temperatures, low relative humidity, & sustained winds create high fire danger. Do not gather in groups >10 & maintain social distance. Celebrate safely and protect our parks and our communities! pic.twitter.com/Xm4B6iXiTq
— Jeffco Open Space (@JeffcoOpenSpace) June 29, 2020