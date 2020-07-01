CBSN DenverWatch Now
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Someone playing with a Roman candle firework started a small brush fire on Wednesday in Jefferson County. South Metro firefighters responded at around 3:45 p.m.

They say the fire spread to about a quarter of an acre near Elmhurst Drive. Firefighters were still putting out hotspots about two hours later.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jeffco Open Space remind residents fireworks are not allowed on open space property and violations will be enforced.

