DENVER (CBS4) – With an average high temperature near 90 degrees and more than 2 inches of rain, July is usually the hottest and wettest month of the year in Denver. And there is plenty of heat and moisture in Colorado’s holiday weekend forecast.



Before the weekend arrives, Colorado will be mainly sunny, dry, and breezy at times on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures in the Denver area will reach the upper 80s on Wednesday before climbing back into the 90s again on Thursday.



An Ozone Action Day has been declared for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas through 4 p.m. on Wednesday and could be extended into Thursday because of high concentrations of ground level ozone. The ozone makes the air unhealthy for “sensitive groups” including young children, older adults, and anyone with a respiratory illness.

On Friday, moisture will start increasing across Colorado and the mountains have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Storm chances will remain limited for Denver and the Front Range until Saturday when many areas at lower elevations will experience showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

The reason why July is the wettest month of year is not just because it can rain more frequently in July. It’s also because when it does rain, the rain can be heavy at times. And that is what’s expected on Saturday. Some of the rain on the Fourth of July could be heavy for at least a brief period of time.

Looking head to Sunday, another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected in the afternoon and early evening but the chance for rain is a bit lower compared to Saturday.