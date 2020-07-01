Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Public School Board had some tough decisions to make regarding budget cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic. They need to make cuts while keeping the impact minimal for students.
Low-wage workers and members of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association will see a slight increase in pay. Senior staff, like DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova will take pay cuts to help allocate dollars elsewhere.
“We made it a point to say in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, with 10% of unemployment in Denver, we didn’t want to lay off any staff,” said Denver Board of Education Treasurer Angela Cobain.
The board will also turn to voters in November with four ballot measures that could bring in more funding.