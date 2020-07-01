Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police arrested two men for illegally storing and possessing fireworks on Wednesday. Police seized the fireworks on Utica Street near 29th Avenue.
Police did not specify how many fireworks were seized or their worth.
They recently busted another home for illegal firework possession on Wolcott Court, near Florida Avenue and Tennyson Street.
Police also found 2,000 to 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks inside a box truck near West Alameda Avenue and South Eliot Street.
HealthONE runs eight hospitals in the Denver metro area including Swedish Medical Center. Doctors there say their burn center is prepping to see patients with burns.
