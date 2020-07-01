Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The City of Denver is now enforcing parking restrictions for street sweeping. The city had not been ticketing drivers parked on streets during sweeping because so many people have been working from home during the pandemic.
Now, drivers need to move their cars according to specific signs on their streets — or risk getting a ticket.
Drivers will get a break this Thursday and Friday, however, because city workers will be on furlough Thursday and observe the 4th of July on Friday.