DENVER (CBS4) — A Denver mom won a Monopoly game — and picked up a million-dollar prize! Lori M. played the Safeway Monopoly game — specifically the Last Chance drawing. Her family picked up a check for $1 million on Wednesday.
Lori says her family has played the game for years and has won a number of small prizes, but never expected to pick up something like this drawing.
She says she was laid off several years ago — and had stopped investing in her retirement, so most of the money will go into college funds and retirement funds.