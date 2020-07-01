DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced two proposals Wednesday morning to support those experiencing homelessness in the city. The proposal includes the establishment of temporary, managed campsites.

“COVID-19 has impacted every one of us but especially those experiencing homelessness,” said Hancock.

“I want to be clear: these are temporary,” said Hancock of the managed campsites. “We still believe that getting people indoors and connected to services is the best way to ensure long term stability for those experiencing homelessness in our city. These managed sites will allow people who are currently living in outdoor encampments and neighborhoods to route to relocate to safer, more suitable locations where services will be provided. This is an emergency step that is necessary because of the ongoing COVID pandemic.”

The other proposal is a ballot measure to raise an estimated $40 million a year for homeless support services.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding encampments with those experiencing homelessness, most recently the camp in front of Morey Middle School at 13th and Clarkson in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Residents complain that the encampment is blocking the right-of-way on the sidewalk and also worry about health concerns with human waste, trash and possibly drug paraphernalia. Those working with the homeless complain the city hasn’t done enough to help that segment of the population.

“We all acknowledge that we must, and we need to do more. And as we’ve stood up these options and resources we’ve also seen more vulnerable people coming to Denver, that has led to increased number of unsanctioned campsites throughout the City of Denver, the number of encampments and the public health and safety risks to people living in these encampments and to the neighborhoods, has reached a tipping point,” said Hancock.

During a news conference last week, a group stormed the building where Mayor Hancock was discussing the latest on coronavirus and chanted “Stop the sweeps.” They believe the city hasn’t done enough with protecting homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hancock address those concerns on Wednesday, detailing the efforts that Denver has taken to help those in need since the pandemic hit Colorado in March.

“Denver has taken significant steps to serve and support people experiencing homelessness. We’ve spent $24 million in emergency funds so that have helped cover the costs to stand up to 24-hour shelters, secure more than 700 hotel rooms, deliver more hand washing stations and publicly accessible toilets and provide testing and screening for our neighbors experiencing homelessness,” said Hancock.

The location of the temporary campsites has not been determined.