DENVER (CBS4) – Ten thousand coronavirus tests were delivered to the Pepsi Center by the state of Colorado on Wednesday. It comes a day after the site had to close early because it ran out of tests.
The city says operating hours for the drive-thru site have been reinstated to seven days a week, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
“On behalf of Mayor Michael Hancock and myself, as well as the people of Denver, we are grateful for our partnership with Governor Polis and the state of Colorado,” said Murphy Robinson, Head of the Testing Task Force and Executive Director of Denver’s Department of Public Safety.
City officials stated on Tuesday the resurgence of the virus in other states caused a lack of test kits which were provided by LabCorp.
The site at the Pepsi Center will be closed July 3-6 for the holiday and a previously-scheduled furlough day. The tests