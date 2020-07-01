Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The NFL is scrapping weeks one and four of the preseason according to multiple reports. Pro Football Talk was the first to report the news.
The Denver Broncos were set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 15 and travel to visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 3. Both of those games would be cancelled under the new schedule.
The Broncos will still host the Chicago Bears on Aug. 22 and will travel to LA to visit the Rams on Aug. 29.