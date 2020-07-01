GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Golden is closing off access to Clear Creek ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend — and issuing a new order requiring people to wear face masks on all public property.
Residential streets near the creek will be blocked, allowing for local access only. The trail will still be accessible but temporary fencing will block all access points to enter Clear Creek.
“Last weekend’s crowds along the creek gave us deep concern in seeing large gatherings, no social distancing, and very few people wearing masks,” said Golden City Manager Jason Slowinski.
“The July 4th holiday weekend typically brings even bigger crowds to Golden. With the rise in COVID-19 cases in neighboring states where many visitors come from, we want to make sure we are not adding to the problem here in Colorado,” Slowinski stated.
The creek will stay closed until further notice.
Additionally, the city manager posted an administrative order on Wednesday, requiring people to wear face masks on all public property.
“A previous resolution strongly suggested that people wear masks and encouraged businesses to mandate them within their buildings, but we’ve learned over the past few weeks that more is needed,” city leaders stated.
The city council will hold another special session on Wednesday, July 8, to consider an emergency ordinance requiring face masks — and discuss when to allow for recreation along the creek.
