ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities plans to relaunch its theater season in 2021. Originally, the organization was hoping to restart performances in September of 2020, but continued restrictions on gathers makes that impossible.
The Arvada Center usually puts up 7 productions in it’s season. It’s known for community-based productions its Black Box Theatre, and musicals on its Main Stage. When the season starts in February of 2020, the Center will put up four productions, “Small Mouth Sounds,” “Noel Coward’s Private Lives,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” and “They’re Playing Our Song.”
The Arvada Center intends to come back at full capacity seating, but will have a plan in place if new government distancing guidelines prevents that. The Center has invested in some new disinfecting equipment and hand sanitizing stations.
“This decision was not made lightly,” said Arvada Center President and CEO, Philip Sneed. “With the ever-changing nature of government guidelines and the safety of our patrons and artists as our priority, we feel that this is the most responsible move we can make.”
LINK: The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities