DENVER (CBS4)– An 11-year-old from Denver was vacationing with her family in Los Angeles when she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. Annika Fullerton was walking with her cousins when she was hit on Monday.
Deputies were called to the intersection of Church Street and Glenheather Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, where they found Annika unresponsive. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
This story was first reported by CBS Los Angeles.
“Who can kill somebody’s baby and leave [her] laying in the street? And not even stop, is beyond me. All they care about is themselves,” said Jim, Annika’s father.
The vehicle that struck Annika was described only as a dark-colored SUV that had been going south on Church Street when it hit her. Police continue to search for the vehicle and the suspect driver.
Residents say the street where Annika was struck is considered dangerous.