DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver celebrated the groundbreaking of more affordable housing on Wednesday. The La Tela Condominiums will be built in the Santa Fe Arts District on Inca Street near 6th Avenue.
There will be 92 homes once construction is finished. They will include 64 studio homes, 24 two-bedroom homes, and four three-bedroom homes for qualified buyers.
“We need a thousand more of these immediately. Our working families deserve it, our working families desperetly need it,” said Jamie Torres, Denver City Councilwoman.
The city says nearly 2,000 affordable unites are under construction right now. Another 1,200 are in the planning stage.
The La Tela condos are income restricted meaning households earn up to 80% of the area median income (up to $54,950 for a single-person household, or up to $78,500 for a four-person household).