DENVER (CBS4) – After a little break from the 90 degree temperatures, we’ll be soaring back on Thursday. All of eastern Colorado will be in the mid to upper 90s as high pressure builds back in from the south.
This high pressure will also help usher in some wet weather from the desert southwest. There will be a pretty decent chance for rain across the Front Range on Saturday for the Fourth of July. It won’t last all day, but it could put a damper on the grilling and back yard time. I would make some indoor options just in case.
For the high country, same thing. Chance for some heavy rain that will move through in the early to mid afternoon.
And, we’ll still be hot on the Fourth of July and well into next week. Stay hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen!