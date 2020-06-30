Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – An unknown number of weapons were taken after a Littleton gun shop was targeted by thieves early Tuesday morning. Littleton police were called about 5:10 a.m. Tuesday to the Triple J Armory at 8152 SouthPark Lane on a report of a burglary alarm.
Officers say forced entry was made into the business, but they did not find any suspects at the scene.
Police detectives and crime scene technicians were joined by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the burglary.
Numerous handguns and rifles were stolen. The store owners are trying to determine how many firearms were taken.
No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
Bloods? Crips? KKK? Arian Nation? Who ever was raised with no respect for others or the law