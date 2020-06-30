SOUTH PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Back in February, Colorado Parks and Wildlife built an artificial den for two orphaned bear cubs near South Park. This week, they shared a time-lapse video of the healthy young bears hanging out around the den after emerging from hibernation.
The video was taken back in March. CPW place a trail cam at the den site to monitor when they emerged from their winter slumber.
“The bears first came out on March 11 and stayed by the den site until April 7,” CPW tweeted Monday.
The bears were placed in the den on Feb. 18.
“The cozy den was made out of nearly 30 bales of hay, a bunch of branches for the roof and a snow mound covering the outside for insulation,” CPW stated.
The cubs had been at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Facility since early September.