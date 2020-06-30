LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Larimer County Fair PRCA Rodeo has been canceled for what the board believes is the first time since 1921. This comes after a recommendation from state and local health organizations for the safety of all involved during the coronavirus pandemic.
The rodeo was originally set for Aug. 2-4 at The Ranch during the Larimer County Fair.
According to the Larimer County Rodeo Board, The decision follows the recommendation of state and local health organizations and focuses on the safety of rodeo patrons, competitors, staff, and vendors. Also canceled are the commercial aspects of the Larimer County Fair including the carnival, fair vendors, food booths, entertainment, Fair Parade, and pancake breakfast. The fair will still feature 4-H competitions, livestock auctions, and virtual components.
Some 65,000 people attend the Larimer County Fair each year. This year, many of the events will be available in a virtual fair online.