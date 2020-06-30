Comments
TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4) – With his signature, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a bill that creates Fisher’s Peak and the former ranchland surrounding as Colorado’s newest state park. The Nature Conservancy and The Trust for Public Land will transfer the 19,000 acre property near Trinidad, formerly known as Crazy French Ranch, to public ownership.
Polis says the goal is to open access to the public by 2021.
The Trust from Public Land and the Nature Conservancy last year pledged the $25 million needed to buy the former Crazy French Ranch after the state put down an initial $14.5 million.
Fisher’s Peak is Colorado’s 42nd state park and second biggest. The largest in the state is Forest State Park in the Medicine Bow Range of Northern Colorado.