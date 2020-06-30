FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division are planning a special Independence Day tribute with the City of Colorado Springs. Fort Carson is planning a Black Hawk helicopter flyover from approximately 6:55 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
“The flyover is a special Independence Day tribute to honor the military men and women, past and present, who have served our country,” Fort Carson officials stated.
The flyover route will include the following areas: Switchbacks Football Club, Banning Lewis Ranch, Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch, the Club at Flying Horse, Garden of the Gods, Patty Jewett Golf Course, the Broadmoor, Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, the Broadmoor Shrine and Fort Carson.
Fort Carson and the City of Colorado Springs will also provide fireworks displays to residents across El Paso County. Check out the display locations here.
“Community members are encouraged to enjoy the displays from home in order to stay healthy while celebrating the birth of our nation,” officials stated.
Celebrate July 4th from your back porch and enjoy a county-wide community fireworks display and music of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. The fun starts at 9 p.m. Get the details at https://t.co/gBLXQCrH8o pic.twitter.com/TgaY9jpoQe
— CityofCOS (@CityofCOS) June 29, 2020
You can enjoy the Colorado Springs Philharmonic’s annual patriotic concert broadcast on several local radio stations. You can also stream the fireworks display if you don’t have a good view, or can’t get out.