(CBS4)– People around the nation are following the idea of music in memory of Elijah McClain. He died after an altercation with Aurora police last year.
Over the weekend, hundreds gathered for a Justice for Elijah McClain rally in Aurora. McClain, a musician himself, was not armed and had not committed a crime before he was stopped by police.
On Saturday, a crowd gathered around a group of musicians playing violin at the rally in McClain’s honor. Shortly after, Aurora police stormed the crowd and used tear gas to break up the group.
PHOTO GALLERY: Justice For Elijah McClain Rally & March
That idea has spread to other cities. On Monday night, what appeared to be dozens of people gathered for an Elijah McClain vigil in New York City. At Washington Square Park, there was a violin vigil where the musicians performed Amazing Grace just as they did in Aurora last weekend.
Why cannot CBS report accurately? I do not believe that the police stormed the group but rather forced them back.This is why a lot pf people do not believe media reports.