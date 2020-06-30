DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver has removed the sign from Columbus Park. It’s the latest in a series of statue and plaque removals in the city.
The park near 38th and Navajo Street is named after Christopher Columbus. There has been a campaign to change it to La Raza Park which is what many people who live in the neighborhood already call it.
La Raza is Spanish for “the community.” The City of Denver said there are no immediate plans to replace the sign.
Naming things after Christopher Columbus has become controversial in Colorado with many claiming a man who treated Native Americans so poorly doesn’t deserve to be honored.
Last week, at least a dozen people tied a rope around a statue that honors Christopher Columbus in Denver’s Civic Center Park overnight and pulled it down.
And a Civil War statue in front of the capitol was toppled and damaged.
