DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver who killed two people while speeding away from Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies was sentenced on Tuesday. Deanna Bixby, 21, was speeding on Santa Fe Drive/U.S. 85 near Mineral Avenue on Feb. 6, 2019.
Deputies first saw what appeared to be a car being broken into early that morning in Castle Pines. A sedan and SUV drove away. The deputy followed them, and tried to pull the SUV over.
Both vehicles sped away. The deputy called for backup.
Prosecutors say the sedan, driven by Bixby, reached speeds of more than 100 mph going north on Santa Fe Drive. It then crashed into a car, killing both people inside.
Ryan Carter, 27, and Jayne Davicsin, 25, were identified as those victims.
“The defendant exhibited 17 miles of extremely dangerous behavior – choosing to continue to speed while high on meth for mile after mile. She put everyone in her path at risk,” said Deputy District Attorney Meghan Gallo.
A judge sentenced Bixby to 20 years in prison.
“I see nothing that tells me that you are experiencing any remorse or regret. I see nothing that indicates you have any clue or any appreciation for what you have done. … I don’t believe you when you say you want to turn your life around – you have said that before and it has not been true. I don’t think it is true now,” the judge told Bixby.
Authorities arrested the driver of the SUV, Mario Jose, on Feb. 19. He was sentenced to three years in prison. Both vehicles were stolen.