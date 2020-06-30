Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — Arvada police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his cousin. Officers say 26-year-old Raymond Jutting was shot on Saturday afternoon. Police arrested 24-year-old Isiah Bennett.
Jutting was shot at a home near West 80th Avenue and North Harlan Street. Police found him in the front yard, with multiple gunshot wounds.
“Officers and the Arvada Fire Department tried life-saving measures but were not successful,” officials stated.
Police say Bennet and Jutting were arguing over a “long-standing issue.”
Bennett is being held at the Jefferson County Jail pending first degree murder charges.