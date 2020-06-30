DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner joined CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd on Tuesday night following the declaration he would face former Gov. John Hickenlooper in the U.S. Senate Race in November. Gardner touted his work in saving jobs and moving the Bureau of Land Management to the Western Slope and helped bring the U.S. Space Command to the state.
When it comes to social issues, he said he believes in focusing on the economy, but also said he is pro-life. He says he’s sure Hickenlooper will push those issues.
“It’s about getting our state, making sure we’re moving in the right direction. We’re moving forward and creating opportunity and getting people back to work. So many people have suffered in the last several months with the global pandemic – as a state with 10.2% unemployment. I’ve worked hard to cut taxes, to cut regulations, to make sure Colorado has one of the greatest economies,” Gardner said.
He said Hickenlooper wants to increase taxes and cut jobs.
“That’s not a recipe for economic recovery. That’s a recipe for disaster,” he said.
RELATED: John Hickenlooper Declared Winner Of Democratic Primary For Senate