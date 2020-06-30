DENVER (CBS4) – Polls are now closed in Colorado’s June Primary, and turnout has been close to that of the presidential primary. Voters are overwhelmingly choosing not to vote in person, but rather drop their ballots off or mailed it in.
To comply with public health guidelines, social distancing is enforced and sanitizing measures are in place.
In Denver, the Secretary of State’s Office says a last minute surge of voters could slow down returns, but they don’t expect that since more than a million Coloradans turned in their ballot ahead of time.
“I think that shows that Coloradans are really enthused to have their voices heard. From the police brutality on Black Americans to COVID-19 to big races, I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm of having our voices heard,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
