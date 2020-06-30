DENVER (CBS4) – Governor Jared Polis signed legislation into law Monday that promotes worker protections. The Workers’ Compensation For Audible Psychological Trauma bill, or SB20-026, grants workers’ compensation protections for those who witness trauma, both audibly and visually, in their jobs.
“This bill will make sure our dispatchers who are first responders get the care that they need when they are subjected to traumatic instances on the job,” said Rep. Jonathan Singer, a Democrat from Longmont.
The legislation includes 911 operators who are repeatedly exposed to tragedies that can have long-lasting effects. Up until now, compensation for psychological trauma was limited to first responders who see bodily injury or death.
“Emergency operators are our first line of support when a horrific event occurs,” Sen. Rhonda Fields, a Democrat from Aurora said. “We need to show up for these brave, resilient people the way they show up for our communities and provide them the compensation they need to heal.”