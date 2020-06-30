BYERS, Colo. (CBS4)– A portion of Interstate 70 was closed on Tuesday as crews rushed to put out a wildfire. Both directions of I-70 were closed at Exit 316, US 36 Byers.
There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.
More than 100 acres have burned and about 100 homes have been evacuated.
The Arapahoe County Wildland Fire Team is working along with other jurisdictions including Byers Fire District, South Metro Fire Rescue, Bennett Fire and more on the fire.
I-70 EB/WB: Road closed at Exit 316 – US 36; Byers. I-70 is closed idue to a WildFire. No estimated time of reopening. Use alternate route. https://t.co/BRLxSNYGwV
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 30, 2020
What started the fire is being investigated. A helicopter was making water drops on the fire from a nearby retention pond.
