WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — In Westminster, a community came out to honor a World War II veteran who died at the age of 97 last week. Lloyd Wade was an 11th Army Airborne veteran who helped storm Omaha Beach on D-Day.
His family wanted to celebrate his life — and the community responded in a big way. Military vehicle collectors from around the state brought vintage military vehicles to Wade’s home and World War II reenactors brought the scene to life.
“He was strong he was honest kept his word and he loved his children and his grandchildren and he was just an all around awesome guy…. as you can tell,” his widow, Dorothy Wade, said.
Dorothy and Lloyd were married for 48 years. She says her husband saved the flag that he carried during the war and she still has it.