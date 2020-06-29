YODER, Colo. (CBS4) – The little boy who was allegedly shot by his father in El Paso County last week has died. Roman Krutitskiy was only 6 years old.

Roman’s father, Nikolay Krutitskiy, was arrested following the shooting at his family’s home in Yoder last Tuesday.

Krutitskiy, 34, remains in custody in the El Paso County Jail on charges of assault, reckless endangerment, a weapons violation, a restraining order violation, and two counts of child abuse. Those charges will be upgraded to reflect the boy’s death, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Krutitskiy family released this statement to CBS4, “Our family is heartbroken over the death of Roman. A boy so full of life and joy, he was truly special. The circumstances of his death are beyond tragic, no child should ever know such pain. If you suspect that someone you know has been the victim of abuse or domestic violence please speak up, help out and let them know they have someone they can turn to. You could be the difference between a life of possibilities and a life lost.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Roman’s memorial service.