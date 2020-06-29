ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding three people in a 2018 road rage-fueled shooting is now facing a total of 22 charges following a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon. Investigators say Jeremy Webster, 25, shot and killed Vaughn Bigelow, 13, and injured his mother Meghan, 41, and younger brother Asa, 8, after he followed their car into their dentist office’s parking lot following a traffic incident.

In addition to being charged with murder after deliberation, three attempted murder after deliberation charges, and a host of other charges, Webster is also now charged with attempted murder and a violent crime sentence enhancer for allegedly also trying to shoot Cooper Bigelow, Vaughn’s brother, who was 12 at the time of the shooting.

Investigators testified Monday that a witness saw the gunman trying to shoot at Cooper as he was running away to try to get help.

Investigators also testified that at the time of the shooting, that same witness saw the boys “scrambling” and one boy fell and cowered on the ground, and the witness saw the gunman shoot that boy “in the back of the head.”

According to a police affidavit obtained in 2018 by CBS4, after shooting the family members, Webster appeared to make eye contact with a man sitting in his truck in the parking lot with his 9-year-old daughter. Webster walked toward the truck, according to police, “and fired multiple rounds,” several of which struck the man in the arms. He put his truck in reverse and left the parking lot.

One of the detectives who interviewed Webster testified Monday that Webster told investigators “it was a dream,” and “he didn’t know what happened and why.” The detective also said Webster said he saw the incident from a third-party vantage point, but told investigators he used a 9mm Glock handgun in the shooting, and told them where he had stashed it – in a backpack in the trunk of his car. When asked if he had set out to shoot people that day, Webster told detectives “absolutely not,” according to the detective’s testimony.

Webster has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all 22 charges.

The prosecution asked for Webster’s sanity evaluation to be done via a Google video chat platform, but Webster’s defense argued such an important evaluation should be done in person, as it was traditionally done prior to the pandemic.

“The value of doing an examination in-person can’t be lost,” argued Webster’s defense attorney in court Monday. “There are things that can’t be picked up on a video screen… I’m concerned about how my client will be perceived.”

However, the judge ruled that due to the unique circumstances of the pandemic, and in the interest of ensuring a speedy trial, the evaluation will be allowed to be conducted virtually.

The next hearing for Webster will be held on September 1 to review the results of the sanity evaluation.