DENVER (CBS4) – Major League baseball teams, including the Colorado Rockies, are eyeing a return to the field. Teams are set to open summer camp later this week and hope to begin the regular season on July 23. That is their hope.

A lot can happen between now and then, and today on a zoom call, Rockies manager and General Manager Jeff Bridich were reluctant to look into their crystal balls or talk much about hypotheticals this year.

“I think you’re going to get tired of me saying this, but we’re really taking it day by day,” said Bridich.

COVID-19 remains a specter hanging over all sports especially baseball which won’t be playing in a hub city or cities like the NHL and NBA. So how will baseball players and their families protect themselves outside of a bubble?

“I’m encouraged by what the players have said amongst themselves, about how important it is for the next couple of months to do the right off the field,” said Black. “I’ve heard a number of players tell me they’ve talked to each other about the commitment to each other to be safe and to do things within those guidelines off the field whether it’s here in Denver or when we travel.”

“It’s on the entire organization to remember this is not business as usual,” added Bridich. “It’s going to be easy to fall into our normal habits as we get back into playing, practicing and playing games, but this isn’t business as usual and we really need to do a good job of holding people accountable to the protocols that have been in place for weeks and we have to think before we act.”

So the Rockies will begin practicing later this week amid the uncertainty of what will be next. If a season is played, the Rockies aren’t one of the teams people consider a favorite or even a playoff contender in the 60-game shortened season. Manager Bud Black doesn’t quite see it that way.

“I like our team,” said Black. “I think we could be good in 60 games or 162 games. This year it will be 60, so I think we’ll be good.”