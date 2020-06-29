Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A driver crashed through two fences and right into an apartment complex in unincorporated Arapahoe County Sunday, ending up in the middle of a unit.
The red SUV ended up inside the Ivy Crossings apartment complex at East Harvard Avenue and South Quebec Street. Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue had to bring in beams to support the building, then they pulled the car out.
Thankfully no one was inside when this happened — the tenants were in the process of moving.
The driver wasn’t hurt.