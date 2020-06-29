DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council announced its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night was canceled. They say the number of speakers signing up for the public comment session is drawing larger crowds each week.
Constituents had planned to “flood city council” on Monday night. A Facebook group, Black Lives Matter 5280, posted they planned to demand elected officials defund the police department.
Last week, activists called for resignation of Mayor Michael Hancock and District Attorney Beth McCann and more action on defunding the police department.
City officials say they canceled the meeting “to ensure the health and welfare of everyone involved.” They add they are scheduling virtual listening sessions in which the public can be involved.
Details of those sessions have not been announced.
“Hearing from constituents during a time of pandemic and historic civil rights movement is a high priority for members of Denver City Council,” the city stated online.