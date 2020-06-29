ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved a variance request from Arapahoe County on Monday. The approval comes with some amendments.
The county filed the request on June 10. Gyms, restaurants and houses of worship can now have 50% of the posted occupancy or 175 people inside. There must be six feet distancing.
“Restaurants and houses of worship may work with their local authorities to determine how many people they may have in an outdoor space,” county officials stated in a news release.
Malls can also have 175 people inside or fewer. State health officials urged common spaces in the mall be well-managed, limited to 10 people or fewer and “keep traffic flow moving.”
The approval hinges on whether the county can maintain low coronavirus prevalance.
“The request submitted by the Board meets the guidelines we’ve recommended,” said Jennifer Ludwig, deputy director of the Tri-County Health Department.
